The main event of Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode saw Bron Breakker defeat Von Wagner in a No DQ match. The fight went in and out of the ring, and included the use of steel chairs, tables, and kendo sticks. The finish saw Wagner put Breakker through a barrier, and the announce table. Wagner then brought Breakker back into the ring to finish him off, but Breakker countered and hit a low blow, followed by a Spear for the pin to win.

After the match, Breakker attacked Wagner with chair shots, and launched him into the steel ring steps. Breakker then placed Wagner’s head on the bottom half of the steps, and smashed his head with the top half. NXT abruptly went off the air with Mr. Stone and others yelling out in shock at what Breakker did to Wagner.

The storyline here was that Breakker forced NXT to cut to black due to the violent attack on Wagner’s head. WWE later continued the post-match angle on social media as Wagner was taken away on a stretcher, with his head wrapped in bandages. Stone and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels were among those escorting Wagner to the ambulance waiting in the back.

WWE issued a storyline injury update and said Wagner was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and that they would provide an update when available.

It’s believed that Breakker vs. Wagner with some sort of stipulation will take place at NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 30 in Bakersfield, CA. This was the third televised singles bout between Breakker and Wagner. Their first meeting came on the November 15, 2022 episode as then-NXT Champion Breakker retained over Wagner. Breakker then defeated Wagner on the August 8 NXT episode, and then again last night in the No DQ match.

