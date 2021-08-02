WWE holds this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.

WresleTix noted on Twitter that there are less than 200 tickets left for the show:

“WWE Raw in Chicago has dipped under 200 tickets available for tomorrow’s show and are well over 12,000 tickets distributed in total. Goldberg & Randy Orton are featured on billboards near the arena.”

Here is the updated card:

Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte in a no holds barred match

Matt Riddle vs. Omos

Goldberg appears