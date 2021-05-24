During her interview with TWC Show, Summer Rae spoke on the injuries that she accumulated during her time in wrestling. Here’s what she had to say:

I did try to quit but Mark Carano didn’t let me. I wasn’t trying to quit, but I was being like I was on injury, and I was like either bring me back or let me go. They had me in this pivot-like moment where I couldn’t go do other things but I was still getting injury pay….it was from time over time, so I have two things. I have a bone spur on a vertebra on my neck I’m pretty sure. So, from that, I think it’s just the over and over bumping. I have thoracic outlet syndrome. I remember I was at a photoshoot, and they wanted me to pose like this or something and I was like yeah, so I did it. I put my shoulders back and then Annie my publicist came up to me and goes, ‘No, put your shoulders back.’ I went ‘What do you mean? My shoulders are back.’ She goes, ‘Come look in the mirror.’ So, I go look in the mirror and I think my shoulders were kind of like forward.

I went to TV. We had this big meeting and I was walking with Tenille [Dashwood] and John Laurinaitis passed me and I said hey and my hands kind of turned. I went, ‘Do you also feel shooting pain when you do that, right?’ And she said, ‘Do what?’ And I said, ‘When you put your hands like parallel behind’ and she goes ‘no.’ And then I started noticing. I’m like well that’s weird and then so I started asking some of the boys and some of the boys were like yeah, I can’t flex my hand. So, it was almost normalized and these nerve damage nerve kind of thing. I could’ve ignored but then at the time too, like Daniel Bryan. Brie was saying Bryan couldn’t open the doorknobs. I was like that ain’t gonna be me. I’m not gonna be able to one day not pick up my baby. I went to our doctor and he was like we’ll have you get checked out at a couple of places, and they’re like that’s so weird, we had no idea. They sent me to the Pittsburgh doctor, and that’s why I never knew my last match was my last match. The fans will send me DMs like you wrestled Alicia Fox on a house show which was one of my last matches.