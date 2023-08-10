Summer Rae may no longer be an active competitor, but that doesn’t mean she still can’t contribute to the pro-wrestling industry.

The former WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Rae spoke about how much she misses being able to tell stories, and reveals that she has reached out to certain promotions with ideas or pitches.

So I miss wrestling. I personally wouldn’t — I have a bone spur on a vertebra in my neck and I have Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. So I’m doing good, but at the end of my injury, I kind of have the tingling in my hands where I couldn’t really open doors and that was a little scary to me. So for me, I miss storytelling. I constantly write ideas and pitches down and like, submit them to certain promotions. And I have all these ideas that I miss and I do want to be a part of it again, I do think I have a lot more to give. And especially from, like, I was telling you a standpoint of being present in the moment, how I would do things so differently, so much more confident and have fun with it, like so much more fun.

Rae knows she wouldn’t be able to compete all the time due to her physical condition, but does think she can still highlight up-and-coming talent in other way.

I don’t think I could wrestle every week and be in that role. And I don’t think that’s my purpose either. I think, you know, being able to highlight talents, and pull the best out of them and being able to make them the main thing and being able to showcase new younger talent and bring them up with what I know from the business. I would love to do something like that.

