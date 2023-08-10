MLW issued the following press release announcing that “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams will be taking on Ichiban in singles-action at the September 3rd Fury Road event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The pride of the NumberOneDojo – ICHIBAN, will square off with 2023 Opera Cup finalist , "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams live on FITE+, Sunday, September 3rd!

Will Williams grind down Ichiban with his world class grappling or will the newest MLW signee Ichiban unleash a fury of lethal puroresu?

Find out at Fury Road!

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

Sessions by Saint Laurent with Mystery Guest

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Street Fight!

AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

1 Called Manders

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.