Doctors have told the wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham that they want to remove the WWE Hall of Famer from life support.

The 79 year old Graham has dealt with numerous health issues over the years, and has been away from home, either hospitalized or at a rehab center, for going on 6 months now. The former WWE Champion underwent emergency surgery on May 10 due to an infection in his left hip, and organ failure. He is completely deaf due to the infection, and is suffering from kidney issues, heart and lung concerns, sores from being in bed for months, and depression, according to his wife.

Graham’s wife Valerie noted today how doctors wanted to remove Graham from life support, but she refused.

“Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope [folded hands emoji x 6] [cross emoji],” she wrote on Facebook.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today to pay tribute to Graham.

“So Sad To Hear About Billy Graham’s Health!! Make No Mistake- Talk About The Influence He Made On ME And So Many Others! Hulk, Dusty Etc! You’re Beautiful. Bonnie Dyed My Hair In 1972!! Stay Strong My Mentor! FYI- You And Dusty Rhodes Were My Heroes! You Made Me!,” Flair wrote in the tweet seen below.

You can donate to Graham’s recovery fund via GoFundMe at this link.

