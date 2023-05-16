Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is now official for WWE Night of Champions.

The first Lynch vs. Stratus singles match was reportedly not taking place until WWE SummerSlam but tonight’s RAW saw Lynch come to the ring with a promo on Stratus, declaring that she plans on kicking Trish’s head in at Night of Champions. A fired up Lynch noted that when Stratus turned on her and hit her in the back of the head, she turned on a light that had been off for many months.

WWE then confirmed the match and announced that there will be a contract signing on next week’s RAW.

Night of Champions will mark Trish’s first singles match since losing to Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam on August 11, 2019. Lynch’s last singles bout came as a win over IYO SKY on the March 27 RAW.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with a related clip from RAW:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

