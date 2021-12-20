WWE has released their annual Happy Holidays message for fans.

The TikTok-style video seen below features a text exchange plus segment with RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, WWE Champion Big E, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits and Bianca Belair. There are also clips of John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The video notes that WWE is donating to the Feeding America charity this holiday season.

The USA Network has also released a Happy Holidays video, featuring Big E, Bobby Lashley, The Miz and Liv Morgan. The Superstars thank fans for an incredible year of support, from the stands and at home, and say they are looking forward to more in 2022.

You can see both videos below:

