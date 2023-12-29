Swerve Strickland shares some praise for one of his biggest rivals in AEW, Adam Page.

Swerve spoke about The Hangman during a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, where he reflected on their brutal and bloody Texas Deatmatch at Full Gear in November.

Hangman Page is already a phenomenal performer, even though I personally don’t like him at all, but you gotta understand, this is why this guy is in the position that he is. He’s a massive athlete, incredible, just heart and will for this business and me getting in the ring with him, testing his will and pushing his will is what made me special that night (at Full Gear).

Elsewhere in the interview, Swerve spoke about Andrade El Idolo and how he hopes to face him at some point during his AEW run. You can read about that here.

Swerve will be battling Keith Lee at AEW Worlds End this Saturday.

