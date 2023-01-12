In recent months, Rick Ross has made several appearances on AEW programming, joining Swerve Strickland, working first alongside Keith Lee and later against him.

As he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) were about to Keith Lee on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ross referred to Lee as “a big motherf**ker” and hyped up Swerve.

Swerve spoke on The Cruz Show and talked about Ross’ involvement with the group.

“He’s fully invested in what we’re doing. It’s a true…him coming in and showing his passion for what we do, for who I am, Swerve the brand, he’s really promoting and he’s passionate about us and passionate about AEW in general,” he said.

Quotes via Fightful