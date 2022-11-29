Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event.

Axton Ray & Shane Mercer will face off against Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) this Saturday at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois.

Here is the rest of the lineup for the event that will air on FITE+:

Nick Gage vs Cole Radrick

Macizos vs Team ECW vs SGC

Sawyer Wreck vs Mad Man Pondo

Nick Wayne vs Jack Cartwheel

Effy vs JWM

Deppen vs Oliver