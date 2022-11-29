Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event.
Axton Ray & Shane Mercer will face off against Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) this Saturday at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois.
Here is the rest of the lineup for the event that will air on FITE+:
Nick Gage vs Cole Radrick
Macizos vs Team ECW vs SGC
Sawyer Wreck vs Mad Man Pondo
Nick Wayne vs Jack Cartwheel
Effy vs JWM
Deppen vs Oliver
