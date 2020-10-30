Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Recent WWE Performance Center recruit and former EVOLVE star Curt Stallion will be back in action this week as he faces Ariya Daivari. Stallion made his official WWE debut on October 16, defeating Daivari by DQ in his $10,000 Dinero’s Division Challenge. Stallion then lost to Tony Nese on last week’s show.

Also on tonight’s show, The Brian Kendrick will team with Mansoor to face Matt Martel and Chase Parker of Ever-Rise. Mansoor defeated Kendrick in singles action last week. As seen below, WWE tweeted a backstage segment with Kendrick, Mansoor and Ever-Rise to set up tonight’s tag team match.

Stay tuned for news from tonight’s 205 Live show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is WWE’s announcement for tonight, along with the backstage segment with Ever-Rise, Mansoor and Kendrick:

Stallion collides with Daivari, Mansoor & Kendrick tangle with Ever-Rise on 205 Live On what is sure to be a captivating edition of 205 Live, Curt Stallion is primed to slug it out with Ariya Daivari after last week’s fisticuffs, while Mansoor & The Brian Kendrick will team up against Ever-Rise following a backstage confrontation. Stallion, who suffered a controversial loss to Tony Nese last week after Daivari interfered, seeks his first pinfall win on the purple brand against The Persian Lion. During his bout against Nese, Stallion landed a blow on the meddlesome Daivari, striking him with a vicious headbutt. With plenty of bad blood already boiling, what will happen when the 205 Live newcomer collides with the 205 OG? Earlier today, The Brian Kendrick approached Mansoor for a chat in the backstage area, but they were immediately interrupted by Ever-Rise, who chastised Kendrick for losing to Mansoor last week and shaking his hand after the bout. Kendrick fired back by challenging Chase Parker and Matt Martel to a tag team match against himself and Mansoor for tonight, but can Mansoor trust The Man With a Plan after dealing him a loss last week? Don’t miss The Most Exciting Hour on Television tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.