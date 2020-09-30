During today’s IMPACT Press Pass conference it was announced that the Motor City Machine Guns will be defending their tag team titles against The Good Brothers, The North, and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton at the October 24th Bound For Glory pay per view. MCMG captured the gold from the North on an episode of IMPACT on AXS following Slammiversary.

UPDATED LINE-UP FOR BFG:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards or Eric Young (c)

Young will defend against Edwards at Victory Road this Saturday.

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Kylie Rae vs. Susie or Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Purrazzo will defend against Susie at Victory Road this Saturday.

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The North vs. Ace Austin/Madman Fulton vs. The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)