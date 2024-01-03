The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT is starting to take shape.

On this week’s special annual “New Year’s Evil” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., matches were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the show next Tuesday night is The Family vs. OTM for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships, Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade and the start of the 2024 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

Teams announced thus far for this year’s Men’s Dusty Classic Tourney include Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, Axiom & Nathan Frazer, Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade and others.

