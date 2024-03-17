Another tag team tournament match is set.

AEW announced today that the Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) would be taking on the Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs) on the March 20th edition of Rampage, which will air live immediately following Dynamite. This is a wild card match in the tournament, with the winners going on to face the Undisputed Kingdom in the semifinals.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR MARCH 20TH DYNAMITE AND RAMPAGE:

DYNAMITE:

-Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage ‘I Quit Match” for the TNT Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for the FTW Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May

-We’ll hear from Mercedes Moné

RAMPAGE:

-Best Friends vs. Don Callis Family Wild Card for the Tag Team Tournament

-Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue in a street fight