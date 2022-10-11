NJPW President Takami Obhari recently spoke with Proresu-TODAY about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included Obhari discussing the introduction of the IWGP women’s championship, and how his surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite came to be earlier in the year to promote Forbidden Door. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wanted to introduce an IWGP Women’s championship prior to COVID:

I had the idea for the IWGP Women’s Championship even before COVID. But at that time, unlike what you just said, you can imagine the reaction of the audience. As I mentioned earlier, I had to fight against the prejudice of the public. I had to contend with these prejudices… I would be exposed to them many times over, and although it would be an interesting challenge, I decided that it was not yet time. And the fact that we are doing this means that the IWGP name is within reach for STARDOM fighters.

On his surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite to promote Forbidden Door: