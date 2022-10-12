NJPW President Takami Obhari recently spoke with Proresu-TODAY about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included Obhari discussing Japanese fans being allowed to cheer at events again, and how difficult it was for himself and the wrestlers dealing with that restriction. Highlights are below.

On crying with Tanahashi after one of Japan’s first events where crowds were allowed to be vocal:

I met Tanahashi at the exit gate after all the matches were over [following a vocal crowd noise show in Japan]. Then Tanahashi’s tears, which he had been holding back until that point, began to flow at once, and he said, ‘Boss, it’s not fair, I had held back until this point.’ We hugged each other and cried together. I was covered in sweat and crying, and I wondered what that was all about. I had prepared words earlier, but I wondered what they were about. I wondered what was going on, and I guess it must have been painful for the wrestlers too.

Says there was an NJPW STRONG event in the U.S. where Suzuki and Ishii were getting a standing ovation, and he was sad because Japan was still not allowing fans to cheer at NJPW events: