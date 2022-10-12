The line-up for the Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT North American Title at NXT Halloween Havoc has been finalized.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw Nathan Frazer defeat Axiom in the finale of their Best Of 3 Series. Per the stipulation on the match, Frazer has also earned the final spot in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

Frazer joins Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Wes Lee and Von Wagner as confirmed entrants in the five-man Ladder Match.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card, along with related footage from NXT:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.

