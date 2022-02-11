Tama Tonga has officially re-signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The OG Bullet Club member confirmed the news on the latest edition of his Tama’s Island podcast. He had teased a few days ago on Twitter that he was a free agent as of January 30th. At this time there are no additional details as to how much his new deal is worth, or how long it will last.

Tonga has been with NJPW since 2010, and currently holds the IWGP tag team championship with his brother Tanga Loa in their seventh reign. He appeared on last night’s IMPACT on AXS to hype up G.O.D.’s upcoming showdown with the Good Brothers at IMPACT No Surrender.

