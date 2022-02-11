Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

AEW has just announced that Bryan Danielson will speak during tonight’s show. This appears to be a pre-taped segment as he did not appear in the ring on Wednesday night when the other matches were taped. NJPW star Jay White will also appear on tonight’s show in a follow-up to his debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Bryan Danielson will speak

* The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match

* Hook vs. Blake Li

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against The Gunn Club in the main event

