IMPACT star Tasha Steelz spoke with Jim Varsallone to hype this weekend’s Hard To Kill pay per view, where Steelz teams with Kiera Hogan to challenge for the Knockouts tag team championship. During the interview Steelz would detail her journey of signing with the promotion…hear how it went down below.

Of course Kiera [Hogan], she was already signed there and I was just asking her like, ‘Hey, what do I do to get more eyes on me from the top at IMPACT?’ She was just telling me what to do and I did that [and] by the beginning of 2020, I started getting more notice from Gail [Kim] and Scott [D’Amore] and D’Lo [Brown] and they were just like, ‘All right, we’ll bring you in soon’ and when COVID hit, I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, well that’s not gonna happen anymore’ and luckily I got a phone call from Tommy Dreamer and he said, ‘Hey, I got an opportunity for you. It’s not guaranteed you’re gonna get anything from here but it’s an opportunity’ and I was not gonna say no to it. Even though it was the start of COVID, I still just wanted to have this opportunity because I know IMPACT of course is going to have safe protocols. So I did that, had went to the tapings for three days, did my thing in the tapings and by the third day I was offered a contract and I just couldn’t say no.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)