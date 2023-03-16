Taya Valkyrie is All Elite.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Winnipeg saw Jade Cargill defeat a local talent to earn her 54th straight victory and retain the TBS Championship. Afterward, Cargill took jabs at the live crowd asking if “this was the best Canada had to offer?” Renee Paquette tried to interview Cargill but the champ shoved her into the corner and threatened to attack her.

This is what brought out Taya Valkyrie. The former longest reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion received a hometown pop, then stepped up to Cargill to let her know she was not afraid. When Cargill’s lackey Leila Grey tried to attack Taya, the debuting star took her out with the Jaded.

Looks like @thetayavalkyrie has answered TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill's question here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RzjrKMIHzo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan later announced on Twitter that Taya has officially signed with the promotion and is no longer a free agent. She previously competed in WWE’s NXT brand as Franky Monet and is the current reigning AAA Reinas de Reinas Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion.