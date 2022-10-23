Franky Monet, played by Taya Valkyrie, debuted on television in May 2021 after joining WWE NXT in February. She was then released in November of the same year. Since then, Valkyrie has competed in matches for Impact Wrestling and AAA.
Valkyrie told Wrestling Inc that she regretted not working one-on-one with Triple H regularly before her release:
“At first, it was just shocking, and I was upset, and I was mad, because I never felt – I still don’t feel – like I got an opportunity to shine,” Valkyrie said of her WWE release. “And there were a lot of things that were completely out of my control, obviously, such as the pandemic.
“It really sucks, because I didn’t get that chance to work one-on-one with Paul — Triple H — or Shawn Michaels on a regular basis. And I just wish that I’d gotten that opportunity as well. So, I definitely now would be like ‘never say never.’ You never know. But everything, the universe always has a plan.”