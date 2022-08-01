IMPACT Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie recently appeared on the Gimme A Hull Yeah! program to discuss a wide range of topics, including who she would like to face now that she has returned to the promotion, which includes a future intergender matchups. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On how much the roster has grown since she was there years ago:

“The roster has grown so much since the last time [I was here]. We have tons of new and talented women coming in. I recently faced Masha Slamovich at Prestige in Oregon, and I’d love to face her again. Gisele Shaw, me and her wrestled in the UK prior to the pandemic. I’d love to face her again. And now we have Killer Kelly coming in, who I have never wrestled, who I’d love to face. There’s just so many really fun new characters to play with. It’s an exiting time.”

Names intergender matches she would like to have:

“I’d also love to have some intergender matches because I haven’t really touched on that within the world of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m very good at it, I’ve done it for years in Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA, so yeah, I’d love to face Trey Miguel, I’d love to face Chris Bey, there’s just an endless amount of people that I have not gotten in the ring with. It’s a very exciting time.”

