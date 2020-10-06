IMPACT superstar Taya Valkyrie issued a short statement on her Twitter account commenting on the news of Netflix canceling their original series GLOW earlier today.

The show, which focused on on the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion from the 80s, was in production on their fourth season but was shutdown due to COVID-19. The former longest reigning Knockouts champion states that she was excited to show the world what she could do as an actress, while also sharing behind-the-scenes photos with series lead Allison Brie.

To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. This past February I was cast on @glownetflix S4. This was finally my chance to be scene as an actress, to work with some of the most talented women behind and in front of the camera. I’m heart broken that the work we did will never be seen and that we didn’t get to finish what had been started. Thank you to everyone that was so nice to me and supportive on set. I guess I’ll just have to wait a little longer to meet ya Hollywood.

