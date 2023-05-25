AEW star Taya Valkyrie recently joined Insight With Van Vilet to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where Valkyrie will be challenging the undefeated Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship.

During the interview, the challenger discussed the champ’s work over the last three years and how fantastic she’s been considering her limited experience in the business. Despite her compliments, Valkyrie tells Van Vilet that she won’t be taking it easy on Cargill on Sunday.

Yes, Jade has been fantastic. I mean I’ve, you know, wrestled every type of female wrestler, man, everything, you know what I mean. And like, I’ve seen a lot of people commit to something and then, you know, they don’t get to that stage where they want to be in their career, they give up. And Jade obviously has not been in the business in a really long time. But her passion and determination, and her athleticism and like you can tell she’s an athlete, because and she just like, you can’t tell her sh*t either. Like, she’s just like, she really wants to prove herself and I’m happy to be in a ring with someone like that. And, you know, just to see that the business is going in a positive direction. And, you know, I’m excited for Double or Nothing. I’m not gonna take it easy on her.

Shifting subjects, Valkyrie was asked about other stars in AEW she has her eyes on and would like to wrestle. This is who she had to say.

I really want to wrestle Ruby Soho. I really want to wrestle Saraya, Jaime Hayter, Britt Baker, I mean, there’s endless possibilities there. And I also just think that I would love to do some mixed tag stuff with you know, Adam and Britt, me and John, me tagging with The Lucha Brothers. There are a million things that I want to do and I just can’t wait to continue doing them and that’s exactly what we’re doing. That’s exactly what Double or Nothing is all about, and you better watch it on pay-per-view.

