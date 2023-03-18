Taya Valkyrie has won her first matchup in AEW.

The new signee defeated Eva Wallace in quick fashion on this evening’s Rampage St. Patrick’s Day Slam. Valkyrie won the bout with Road To Valhalla, which is similar to TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s Jaded finisher.

Speaking of Cargill…she watched on from the entrance ramp following Valkyrie confronting her one week ago.

Highlights can be found below.

And just like that, @thetayavalkyrie picks up her first win in #AEW, as the TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill watches on 👀 Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/CwMOjdzf5w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2023

Full results for Rampage St. Patrick’s Day Slam can be found here.