AEW has announced that top superstar Jade Cargill will be defending her TBS championship against Marina Shafir at this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Baltimore, Maryland. Cargill cut a promo on this evening’s Rampage addressing Nyla Rose, who stole her belt a couple of weeks ago.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

* The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn

* Renee Paquette hosts sitdown interview with Saraya and Britt Baker

* Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against any former ROH Champion in an Open Challenge