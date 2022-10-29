AEW has announced that top superstar Jade Cargill will be defending her TBS championship against Marina Shafir at this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Baltimore, Maryland. Cargill cut a promo on this evening’s Rampage addressing Nyla Rose, who stole her belt a couple of weeks ago.
"Everybody knows I am the undefeated TBS Champion of #AEW" @Jade_Cargill tells @NylaRoseBeast like it is. It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/d8MLIG7XoQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE
* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty
* The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn
* Renee Paquette hosts sitdown interview with Saraya and Britt Baker
* Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir
* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat
* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against any former ROH Champion in an Open Challenge