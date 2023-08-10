Team 3D (Bully Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) will reunite this September.

The WWE Hall of Famers will team up again at the 1000th episode of IMPACT, which takes place on September 9th and will be taped at the Weschester County Center in White Plains, New York. This will be the first time Bully Ray and D-Vond have joined forces in seven years.

The last time Team 3D, aka the Dudleys, teamed up was at a House of Glory even tin 2016. Their last match together under the IMPACT/TNA banner was in 2014.