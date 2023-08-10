EC3 is ready to dethrone Tyrus at NWA 75.

The top industry star spoke about the NWA World’s Champion during a recent interview with Phil Strum from Under The Ring, where he looked back at the last ten years of his career and explained how he has evolved into the competitor that he is today.

I guess when EC3 was born upon the world about 10 years ago, 2013, I mean he was a hell of a collegiate athlete. He played lacrosse, he played polo. He was in great shape, he was great looking. But obviously he had a bit of entitlement. He had a bit of privilege to him. He was from the top one percent, he’s the nephew of a billionaire family. But through the trials and tribulations of the worlds of professional wrestling, he became the man who was battle-tested, battle-worn, scarred. He’s a man who’s been through fights, many fights. He’s suffered through the worst, but he’s also beaten the absolute best, and he has the scalps to prove it.

Turning his attention to Tyrus, EC3 refers to the champ as a sort of supervillain, specifically namedropping Thanos from Marvel Comics. He questions whether a regular man can beat Tyrus, then promises to unleash a more powerful side of himself at NWA 75.

So I mean, EC3 in a ten-year span has kind of evolved into, he’s not even fully evolved. Because come NWA 75, I think that final evolution takes place. If you look at the facts, Tyrus, a giant, a mammoth, a huge man, a champion. He’s almost a supervillain. He’s almost like a Thanos in a sense. Can a mere mortal beat him? Can a mere normal professional wrestler beat him? I would say probably not. So I think that’s why, at NWA 75, the final evolution of EC3 has to take place and I have to become this over man I speak of.

Elsewhere in the interview, EC3 spoke about the injuries he’s dealing with heading into the marquee NWA 75 event, which takes place on August 27th. You can read about that here.

