Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he prevented wrestlers from ribbing him, which he thinks is due to being friendly with everyone. Here are the highlights:

On if he should have had a king gimmick:

“I don’t know. I look back at that and I don’t know. I couldn’t. It’s hard to say. The one I liked the one I thought was like Harley Race. I think Harley will race king in the ring, too.”

On how he prevented wrestlers from ribbing him:

“Well, maybe because I didn’t, I didn’t rob anybody, and I pretty much got along with everybody. I didn’t run my mouth off. I mean, I just. I went to take care of business, and I took care of business and. Yeah. I don’t know. I couldn’t answer that for you. I’m really not sure. I mean, whether that was just mutual respect, amongst guys. But no, I didn’t, you know, I, I can’t remember anybody. I’m trying to think if I had any altercation with anybody, I can’t think of anybody. I might. I might have had. Okay. I think there was one time when my. My bag got handcuffed. It’s like we wrestled in a gymnasium. It was like the locker room of a high school-type locker room where there were benches in front of the lockers. And the bench is immovable. The bench is grounded and like a piece over here holding it up and a piece on the other side holding it up. If you ran like a little chain through a bag and then and then padlocked it. Well, unless you have the combination or something, you know, then your bag is padlocked to the floor.”

