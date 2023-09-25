Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his belief that comedy in wrestling today shouldn’t exist, and he doesn’t understand why it has a place in the sport.

“I don’t get it. From the get-go when you walk into a movie theater, you know it’s a movie. that what you’re about to see is being acted out and the characters are fictional. These are just really good actors. And if a really good actor is a really good actor, then he can draw you into his story and have you on the edge of your seat. He can make you laugh and make you cry. Well, guess what? In wrestling, it’s the same thing. If the heel is really good at what he does, he knows how to turn your buttons and piss you off and make you want to hate him. And so for me doing funny shit in a wrestling match isn’t funny.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.