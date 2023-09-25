Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Fresno, CA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

NXT Women’s Title Match – Becky Lynch (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton

WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Chad Gable (w/ Otis & Maxxine DuPri)

The MVP Lounge with MVP and Omos

Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Street Fight, despite interference from Omos & MVP

Bronson Reed defeated Otis (w/ Maxxine DuPri)

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over The Miz