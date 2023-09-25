Zack Sabre Jr. once again warns Bryan Danielson.

The NJPW superstar and current reigning Television Champion is set to face Danielson at the October 1st AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, a match that was originally set to happen at Forbidden Door 2022. Sabre cut a promo on the American Dragon during his post-match comments at the Destruction in Kobe show to hype their match. This is what he had to say:

WrestleDream against the mighty dragon bollocks. Seattle, October 1. Sleepless in Seattle? No, no, no. Submissions in Seattle. Bryan, if you’re still together in a semblance to [what] a human being should resemble, next Sunday, we put to rest who the best technical wrestler in the world really is. You reckon you’ve got the tekkies, Bryan? You’ve got the tekkies? You can’t move in a straight line without blowing your joints. Bryan, there’s no way you can beat me because you’ve got no idea what I’m capable of. But I know exactly what you’re capable of. You think it’s cute, using my one of my own submissions to beat Okada? You think that’s cute, darling? The audacity to use one of my own techniques. Try that bollocks on me, darling. Try it, and you’ll find out. Very fun. You’re gonna get your fucking head kicked in. You gonna kick my head in? You better, mate. You better. Because if you don’t kick my fucking head in, I end your fucking career, dickhead. You’ve got one week, Bryan.

Sabre recently made headlines when he demanded that AEW wrap Danielson up in bubble wrap so he doesn’t get injured before their WrestleDream showdown. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)