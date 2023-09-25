WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about Bret Hart’s run with WCW on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Easy E explains why The Hitman, nor WCW, nor the fans benefitted from the run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says nothing good came from Bret Hart being in WCW:

No reflection on him, but Bret Hart. I mean, nothing good came out of it. Not for him. Not for us. Not for the fans. Everybody lost.

What Hart would/could have done if he didn’t join WCW:

Yeah, no. Either he would have [gone to ECW or Japan] or he would have gone back and worked for Vince for a significantly less amount of money than he had been promised. I’m sure Bret would say the same thing. It may be the one time we’ll agree on something. That was just a bad situation. I strive for, embrace, and I’m grateful for opportunities where everybody wins. If there’s three parties involved, and it’s a win-win-win situation, that’s optimal, right? You hope for these types of opportunities throughout your career or your life. With Bret, it was a lose-lose-lose, and for that reason alone, I wish I wouldn’t have done it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)