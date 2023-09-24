The Rock continues to be the greatest person ever.

The People’s Champion responded to a fan on social media, who revealed that someone had sent them a phony autograph of his during his time in the U.S. Navy. Rocky not only told the fan he would send him a legit autograph, but that he was very grateful for his service.

Thank you for this story! I’m very sorry to hear about what happened. I will send you my REAL autograph cos that ain’t my writing though I appreciate the genuine effort made by whoever got that for you. I’ll send you some other gifts as well! I’ll be in touch this week and most importantly, thank you for your service brother.

Thank you for this story!

I’m very sorry to hear about what happened.

I will send you my REAL autograph 😊

✍🏾 cos that ain’t my writing though I appreciate the genuine effort made by whoever got that for you.

I’ll send you some other gifts as well! I’ll be in touch this week… https://t.co/WFWItQoTgQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 24, 2023

The Rock turned a lot of heads when he told Pat McAfee that he and Roman Reigns were initially set to headline WrestleMania 39. You can read what he said here.