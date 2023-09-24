Yulisa Leon opens up about her WWE release.

The 27-year-old star released a statement on her social media commenting on getting cut by WWE, which happened on September 21st.

To my dear fans and general public.

No price is too high to fight for what you are and what you want: To be the woman of your dreams.

I thank the WWE & NXT Universe for honoring me with the opportunity to be the first Mexican woman under contract (as a wrestler).

I learned what I never imagined, I enjoyed like never before & I will stay with the great experiences and incredible friendships but for personal reasons, I took the decision to ask to be released from my contract.

I will let you know the reasons at a later time & I am deeply grateful for the facilities and for leaving the doors open for me.

I am still focused on my next projects, expect to hear from me very soon.