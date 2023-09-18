Zack Sabre Jr. has a very special request for AEW.

The NJPW star and current reigning Television Champion spoke about his upcoming showdown with Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream during a backstage interview after an event in Japan. Check out what the world renowned technician had to say to the American Dragon below.

Says he is worried Danielson will get injured before the match happens:

WrestleDream is coming up in a couple of weeks. I’m really looking forward to it. But I’m a little anxious about it. I’m a little nervous. WrestleDream is in two weeks. But I’m not nervous. I’m not nervous to wrestle the great Bryan Danielson. No, I’m nervous that Bryan Danielson won’t even make it to the match. Because at this point, a strong gust of wind will disintegrate Bryan Danielson, won’t it?

Requests that AEW wrap Danielson in bubble wrap so he can make it to WrestleDream in one piece:

So AEW, I’ve got a firm request for you. Make sure he gets to the bloody match. I don’t care if you need to wrap Bryan from head to bloody toe in bubble wrap. He’s got a broken arm. It was broken. Rather than putting that back in cast up, how about me mummify him in plaster cast? Better still, let’s get a bloody Zorb ball, and let’s make him sleep in it. Because this match will happen, Bryan. You chickened out last year. Well, this year it will happen. AEW, make sure it bloody happens. Because all the talk, all of the talk coming out, ‘Oh, the mighty Danielson won a match with a broken arm. How incredible.’ But you idiots, you cretins are looking at it from the wrong perspective, aren’t you? Because if Bryan Danielson broke his arm winning a match, think about the state of him when he loses a match to me, Zack Sabre Jr, the best technical wrestler in the world. You’ve got two weeks, daring. Stay in one bit.

This isn’t the first time Sabre has addressed Danielson in a post-NJPW match speech. He recently commented on the WrestleDream announcement, stating that it was about bloody time the two of them stepped into the ring together. You can read about that here.

