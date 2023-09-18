The Gunns (Austin & Colten) have dreams of wrestling the Usos.

The AEW stars and former one-time tag champions spoke on this subject during their interview with the press at Starrcast VI. When asked who was on their bucket list to face the brothers responded with:

One on our bucket list, if we just had to say outside of AEW, I think The Usos would be great. When you wrestle a brother tag team. it’s just special. They were born in this business. We were born in this business.

While the Gunns remain together the Usos are at odds with one another for the first time in their long WWE careers.

Elsewhere in the interview The Gunns told Wrestling Headlines about their iconic entrance theme and whether it will ever get replaced by 50 Cent’s Many Men. You can read their response to that here, or check out their full interview below.