It was reported over the weekend that Jade Cargill was scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, and now PWInsider has confirmed that Cargill has officially arrived today, and that she is there for her WWE career.

It was noted that Cargill is not currently scheduled to appear live on tomorrow’s NXT episode.

There’s been a lot of speculation on if Cargill will work NXT or go straight to the main roster, with one insider indicating that she will start out on RAW or SmackDown. You can click here for last week’s report on Cargill’s AEW exit and more.

The Wrestling Observer reported today that Cargill is signed to a main roster contract that is worth more than the usual $68,000 per year that most NXT talents receive. Furthermore, she is not starting out at what Charlotte Flair or NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is making, but she will be making much higher than most newcomers do.

Cargill is already being heavily discussed internally, a lot more than they would someone coming up from NXT. It was indicated that Cargill’s main roster push won’t be treated like a Tegan Nox or a Candice LeRae, but more of a priority than that as she got a good deal and will be pushed to justify that money.

WWE officials are already working on creative plans for Cargill, but there’s no word yet on what they have in mind.

