Teddy Long’s account blocked several people on Twitter after his account was hacked. Saturday night saw the WWE Hall of Famer’s Twitter account block people, including Taz, Saraya, Renee Paquette, Britt Baker, Joe Gacy, Cheeseburger, Santos Escobar, Sammy Guevara, and more.

Long released a video explaining the situation with his account:

“Hey, what’s up players? WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Just wanted to get on here this morning and let everybody know, I’m here at LA Fitness, my second home, somebody hacked my Twitter account, I have no idea who it was. I think it was somebody that I blocked that was mad because I blocked them, and then they wanted to hack my s*** and block everybody else. Well, I want to thank him because the first thing they did was they got me trending. This is like the third time I’ve ever been trending. So that tells me, ‘Teddy Long, you still got it.’ But let me explain this to you, players, I didn’t block anybody. Like I said, it might have been that person that hacked me, I might have blocked him, and you can see why I blocked him. My Twitter is verified, so I didn’t block anybody. So, I don’t want y’all mad at me, so I’ll be coming next week we’ll talk further about this. I’ll be doing maybe a couple of podcasts and we’ll be talking more about it. But I didn’t block anybody, so I’m letting you all know, it was not me. Players, I love all of y’all!”