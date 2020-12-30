WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss whether or not he’ll be at the upcoming Raw Legends night. Hear what Long had to say below.

Discusses his classic dance:

“Well that dancing, a lot of people don’t know [and] a lot of people do know, I got from my grandson. We were just sitting around one day — well, he was trying to learn how to walk, and we put him in this walker. And every time we put him in there, he’d just go bobbing up and down. I did it on TV one day, but I was thinking about him. I was just doing it for him because you could tape SmackDown and then I’d come back home, and I’d show him. I said, ‘Look, look, I’m doing your dance!’ And one day, I got ready to walk out to go do something, and Vince looked at me and says, ‘Hey, God damn it! Do that dance!’ And that’s how the dance started.”

On being a formal SD General Manager:

“Well, I get a chance to watch it, not as often as I should or maybe as often as I could because I’m involved in a lot of other things, and basically, my concentration is on WWE, but SmackDown, I did hear that this past week, they had one that did the highest rating of all time. And that’s very good man. I love SmackDown. WWE, that’ll always be my home. I’m loyal to Vince. He’s always taken care of me. So only thing I can tell SmackDown to do is to keep on pushing, and anything that Teddy Long can do for SmackDown then Teddy Long will be available.”

On whether he’ll be at Raw Legends night:

“Well, that’s the rumor I got too,. Basically, I think I will be there. Don’t know what I’m doing but don’t mind if I ain’t doing nothing. Don’t bother me. Just to be a part of it is enough.”