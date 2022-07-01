Tessa Blanchard is finally returning to the ring this month.

Hurricane Pro Wrestling has announced that Blanchard will return to the ring at their event on Saturday, July 16 at Ford Park in Beaumont, Texas. The event will air live on Title Match Network.

Blanchard is scheduled to face Miranda Alize in the main event that night.

Regular tickets are $15 for general admission and $50 for a family 4-pack. As seen in the tweets below, a $25 VIP ticket is also being offered with early admission, 1 general admission seat, a photo with Blanchard, and an autographed 8×10.

Other names announced for the HPW event include Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta), Tama Kū, Lady Frost, Danni Bee, Chandler Hopkins, and Ryan Davidson, among a few others.

This will be Tessa’s first official match since dropping the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title to Kylie Rae on September 12, 2020.

Blanchard was scheduled to be a big part of WOW Women of Wrestling’s plans for their recent return, but she was absent from the recent trailer after reported issues behind-the-scenes. You can click here for the latest report on Tessa’s issues with WOW.

Blanchard’s pro wrestling future has been up in the air since her controversial exit from Impact Wrestling in March 2020, while she was the Impact World Champion. She has only wrestled one match since then, and that was the aforementioned title change at Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series Day 1 event on September 12, 2020. Blanchard’s Impact departure came months after other female wrestlers accused her of bullying and racism, which she denied. There have been rumors on Blanchard possibly working with AEW and other promotions in the last few years, but nothing ever came of those rumors, and now she’s returning to the ring for a Texas indie promotion.

There’s no word yet on if Blanchard is talking with any major promotions now that she’s getting back to in-ring action, but we will keep you updated.

