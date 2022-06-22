Entertainment Tonight has released the first trailer for the upcoming season of Women of Wrestling (WOW), which is set to premiere this September on CBS Affiliates.

In the footage you can see some of your favorite WOW superheroes, including the current WOW champion, The Beast. Noticeably absent from the trailer is Tessa Blanchard, who had a falling out with the promotion earlier in the year. As a reminder former WWE superstar and multi-time Divas champion AJ Lee will be involved with WOW as an executive producer.

WOW owner Jeanie Buss said this back in October: “Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW. Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”

You can see the WOW trailer here.