“Hangman” Adam Page is set to reignite an old rivalry on tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite as he faces former ROH World Television Champion Silas Young.

Tonight’s match will mark the AEW in-ring debut for Young, who is a veteran of ROH. Young worked Final Battle back in December, but was not brought back for Tony Khan’s Supercard of Honor XV this past April.

This will be the first Young vs. Page singles match since the ROH-NJPW War of The Worlds 2018 event, which saw Young retain the ROH World Television Title over Page. Young and Page originally had a series of matches back in 2013, but they wrestled in at least 15 matches over the years.

Hangman is expected to participate in an angle with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White on tonight’s Dynamite, and Adam Cole may be involved as well. It’s rumored that White will defend against Hangman, Cole or both men at Forbidden Door on Sunday.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee:

* Silas Young debuts vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

* Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

* Christian Cage will address last week’s attack on Jungle Boy

* Bryan Danielson will address his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

* Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and Tomohiro Ishii

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho

* The go-home build for Forbidden Door

Former #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage wants an IWGP World Title shot at #ForbiddenDoor & TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, Hangman will reignite an old rivalry when he goes 1-on-1 with the former ROH World Television Champion @lastrealmanROH! pic.twitter.com/MaqZhiXKgo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2022

