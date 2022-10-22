Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville opened up with The Acclaimed taking on the Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) for the tag team titles, with the added stipulation that if the Acclaimed won they would regain the trademark for “Scissor Me Daddy” Ass catchphrase.

The match was a competitive back and forth, with the live crowd popping huge for everything The Acclaimed did. The duo would pick up the win after Max Caster hit his Mic Drop finisher from the top rope. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@PlatinumMax comes in for the last second save!#AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/gymWfI40ji — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

