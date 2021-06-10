Former WWE Superstars The Authors of Pain say they have not retired.

It was reported on Wednesday that one wrestling promoter had reached out about booking AOP, but were told that both Akam and Rezar had retired from the sport, and are both working regular jobs now. It wasn’t clear if the promoter was told this by the wrestlers themselves, or a representative.

In an update, Akam and Rezar took to Instagram to declare that they are not done with pro wrestling yet.

As seen in the Instagram posts below, the wrestlers tweeted a throwback photo with their former manager, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, that shows all three giving the middle finger salute.

Akam wrote, “Ain’t Done Yet Bitches…. #prowrestling”

Rezar added, “Ain’t done yet bitches”

AOP were released from their WWE contracts on September 4 of last year. Rezar had been on the shelf since suffering a biceps injury earlier that year in March.

