During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona spoke on how important it is to be able to make your own merchandise. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s extremely important. If you don’t know how to create your own buzz or create your own merch? You need merchandise. And guess what? You’re going to have to learn to pack it up. I have this whole shipment statement in my kitchen that my fiancée hates. I pack up everything, I have the label maker, I have the post office coming every morning to pick stuff up. That’s what I do. That’s part of my, I hate using the word brand, but okay. I need to sell merch. That’s how I feed myself, and live and pay my bills. I’m not getting this check every week in the mail. If I want money, I have to go out and earn it. So you have to hustle and you have to get it, whether it be wrestling or starting your podcast and making your own podcast or doing whatever your passion is. You need to do that and start knocking down those doors.

Credit: Busted Open Radio. H/T 411Mania.