The Bloodline will be returning to the red brand for the upcoming WWE RAW season premiere.

It was announced during this week’s RAW that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will be at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC for the RAW season premiere on October 10.

We noted before that WWE Hall of Famers DX will also be at the RAW season premiere to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the group. You can click here for details on which members will be there.

This week’s RAW saw Zayn defeat AJ Styles in singles action, thanks to an assist from Sikoa, who accompanied Zayn to the ring.

As noted, the SmackDown on FOX season premiere will take place on October 7 from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.The only match announced for the blue brand premiere as of this writing is Sheamus vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther with the title on the line.

