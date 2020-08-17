The Blue Meanie On What He Expects From Dominik Mysterio V. Seth Rollins

During his appearance on WINCLY, The Blue Meanie spoke on being able to see Dominik’s progression from being a child backstage to being on the television product. He also gave his thoughts on how the match would play out. Here’s what he had to say:
It’s been interesting to see the evolution of Dominik. When I first met Dominik, he was a baby. I just left WWE. ECW had folded. I was doing independents. I did an independent show in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Rey Mysterio was on the show. And he brought his entire family. I met Dominik and Aalyah, and to see Dominik from when he was like up to my knee, now, he’s like taller than his father.
He was there when I went back when they were doing the stuff with Eddie Guerrero being his father. I was there for that run. It’s just amazing. It’s just weird. It’s amazing to see somebody go from being a little little kid to this grown-ass man, and I’m excited to see how it goes. It’ll be a great match. Dominik’s trained with the greats like Lance Storm. He’s been at the PC, and Seth Rollins is a phenomenal worker. I think they’re going to have a great match.
I think he does. Well. It’s just a matter of, I’d say, finding your ‘sea legs’ in the business. I was in ECW for three years, but you go to WWE, and it’s a totally different experience and stuff like that. And you have to figure out the WWE way and find your ‘sea legs’ in their environment, but like I said, he’s been at the PC. Working with Seth is probably a day off. So I think he’ll do great, and I think he’s been doing great. And I think he will do great.
